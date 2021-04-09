HOWARD COUNTY — A school bus caught fire inside a building Friday, according to the Westran Fire Protection District.
Officials said firefighters responded to a report of a school bus on fire inside a building, with mutual aid from Armstrong Fire Protection District, on county road 2425.
The crew found "heavy fire" in the front engine of the bus, but the building was not damaged.
According to a comment on the department's Facebook post, the bus was used to transport livestock. No injuries were reported.
A used school bus can cost as low as $3,000 - 7,000, but a new replacement starts around $50,000 and goes up from there, according to schoolbusfleet.com.