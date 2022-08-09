COLUMBIA - A constant concern around the start of school for the past few years has been the number of bus drivers available.
Student Transportation of America (STA) handles busing for Columbia Public Schools, and had hiring events over the summer to increase the number of drivers.
Tom Ott, the terminal manager for STA in Columbia, said those events were "successful," as STA has received several applicants and have multiple drivers in training.
"I will tell you that we are better fit so far this year than we were at this time last year," Ott said.
However, there are still more driving openings to be filled at STA.
"Do we have all the drivers that we would want? No, we don't have all the drivers that we want," Ott said. "Do we have all that we need to be able to do the routes? I believe so."
The training process can take three to four weeks, but there are ways to stay working at STA while waiting through the training process.
"One of the problems that we do have is that testing is done by Missouri State Highway Patrol, and they're backlogged," Ott said, "but we have different positions available here. So we keep people working, and until their test dates come up, they can successfully take their test and write and continue to work."
Ott noted that in addition to possessing a driver's license, bus-driving applicants must be able to pass a drug-screening test, along with a very in-depth background search.
"We make it as easy as possible for anybody to become a school bus driver," Ott said. "We are doing everything we possibly can to expand our efforts on trying to get enough people in here to make sure that we are able to handle the routes."
In terms of pay, the training program is $15.75 an hour for the actual training portion.
Once a driver completes training and works full-time, the pay bumps up to $18.50 an hour. There's annual raises that go along the way, plus a $500 sign-on bonus that you get when you receive your driver's license.
