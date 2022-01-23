MID-MISSOURI—Mid-Missouri school districts are reopening schools and returning to in-person instruction after last week's closures due to a rise COVID-19 cases and staff shortages.
- Schools will be back open Wednesday, Jan. 26 after three days of teacher work days on Friday, Jan. 21, Monday, Jan. 24 and Tuesday, Jan 25.
Jefferson City School District
- Schools will reopen on Monday, Jan. 24 after canceling classes on Friday, Jan. 21.
- All campuses will reopen on Monday, Jan. 24 after school closings on Thursday, Jan. 20 and Friday, Jan. 21 due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, winter illnesses and substitute teacher shortages.
- District schools will reopen Monday, Jan. 24 after closings on Thursday, Jan. 20 and Friday, Jan. 21 due to staffing shortages.
- Schools will resume classes on Monday, Jan. 24 following last week's closings from Tuesday, Jan. 17 to Jan. 21.
- District schools will reopen doors on Monday, Jan. 24 following closures all last week due to increased COVID-19 cases.
- Classes resume on Monday, Jan. 23 after cancellations on Thursday, Jan. 20 and Friday, Jan. 21 due to inclement weather and staffing shortages.
- Schools will reopen on Monday, Jan. 24 following closures on Thursday, Jan. 20 and Friday, Jan. 21 due to teacher absences from COVID-19.