MID-MISSOURI—Mid-Missouri school districts are reopening schools and returning to in-person instruction after last week's closures due to a rise COVID-19 cases and staff shortages.

Columbia Public Schools

  • Schools will be back open Wednesday, Jan. 26 after three days of teacher work days on Friday, Jan. 21, Monday, Jan. 24 and Tuesday, Jan 25.

Jefferson City School District

  • Schools will reopen on Monday, Jan. 24 after canceling classes on Friday, Jan. 21.

Boonville R1 School District

  • All campuses will reopen on Monday, Jan. 24 after school closings on Thursday, Jan. 20 and Friday, Jan. 21 due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, winter illnesses and substitute teacher shortages.

Moberly Public Schools

  • District schools will reopen Monday, Jan. 24 after closings on Thursday, Jan. 20 and Friday, Jan. 21 due to staffing shortages.

Marshall Public Schools 

  • Schools will resume classes on Monday, Jan. 24 following last week's closings from Tuesday, Jan. 17 to Jan. 21.

Fatima School District

  • District schools will reopen doors on Monday, Jan. 24 following closures all last week due to increased COVID-19 cases.

Sedalia 200 School District

  • Classes resume on Monday, Jan. 23 after cancellations on Thursday, Jan. 20 and Friday, Jan. 21 due to inclement weather and staffing shortages.

New Franklin R-1 Schools

  • Schools will reopen on Monday, Jan. 24 following closures on Thursday, Jan. 20 and Friday, Jan. 21 due to teacher absences from COVID-19.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

KOMU 8 Digital Producer & Reporter

KOMU 8 Digital Producer & Reporter. I'm a current senior at the University of Missouri, studying Convergence Journalism - Emerging Media. Reach me at awf3cq@umsystem.edu, or on Twitter @byalexfulton.

Recommended for you