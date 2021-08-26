OSAGE COUNTY − The School of Osage has responded to the sex charges filed against the district's former resource officer.
Jenna Jackson, 25, was charged with furnishing pornographic material and sexual contact with a student after allegedly having a relationship with a student who was 16-years-old at the time.
Superintendent Laura Nelson sent a message to Osage families on Wednesday, which said the school was notified on Tuesday of the charges that were filed. The district partners with the Osage Beach Police Department (OBPD), which provides one of their officers to serve as a school resource officer.
Previous KOMU 8 reporting says in January 2021, a student reported that Jackson had been attending parties with students and had a sexual relationship with a student, which caused the Missouri Highway Patrol to open an investigation.
Jackson initially denied allegations that she sent the victim nude photos and met the victim inside his parent's home in Linn Creek. She later took a polygraph test, which determined she had been deceitful when asked questions about sexual contact with the victim.
Superintendent Nelson said in her note that the district first learned of the allegations in January 2021 and took immediate steps to remove Jackson from the district's property and prevented her access to schools and students.
The district also says it contacted the Division of Family Services, the OBPD, and the Missouri Highway Patrol. The district says it started its own internal investigation but were unsuccessful. Nelson said they were "assured by OBPD and the Missouri Highway Patrol that they would continue to investigate."
"The School of the Osage commends those involved in the investigation and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement’s investigation. As the charges proceed through the criminal justice system, we will monitor the situation closely and take any further actions that are necessary," Nelson said in the statement.