LAKE OZARK − School of the Osage will continue to hold online classes Friday after it received a pair of threats Wednesday.
Classes were held online Thursday due to threats spread on social media. Local, state and federal law enforcement have been investigating the claims.
Students will return to school Tuesday. Extended learning on Friday and Monday has been canceled, according to a Facebook post from the district, which typically has a four-day school week.
School of the Osage first reported the threats around 3 p.m. Wednesday. Officials believed the first threat was a "copycat of a hoax from last week in another state."
"Our district Director of Technology has confirmed with the Missouri Information Analysis Center (MIAC) that multiple monitoring centers sponsored by Homeland Security throughout the U.S. received the same screenshot of the threat which was shared with us. (In other words, the same post is being shared by schools and law enforcement in other areas as well as outside the state.)," the post said.
School of the Osage notified the community about a second threat around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. Officials said it was a different threat than the first: it specifically referenced the district and contained a photo of a firearm, according to the post.
Officials say they have canceled in-person classes for Friday.
"Even though the timebound threat for today, May 11, has expired, it is still under investigation by local, state, and federal agencies," the post said.
The district said extending online classes through Friday will allow law enforcement and staff to prepare for a "safe return to school on Tuesday, May 16."