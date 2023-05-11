LAKE OZARK— School of the Osage canceled its in-person classes following multiple threats made to the district.
This is the second time the district notified families about a threat Wednesday.
The district first posted to its Facebook Wednesday that it was made aware of a threat being spread via social media.
The school initially said The Osage Beach police department informed it that the threat appeared to be copycat of a hoax from last week in another state.
It planned to hold school in-person Thursday, but moved to online classes after a second threat was made. It also informed families that all buildings would be closed.
The school said in its Facebook post Wednesday night that the second threat referenced the district specifically and contained a photo of a firearm.
The district says it will continue to prioritize the safety of its students and staff as it works with law enforcement.