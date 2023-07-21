COLE COUNTY − A school volunteer in Cole County charged with four sex crimes involving a minor pleaded not guilty to the charges Friday.
Jennifer Cecil, 41, appeared remotely in Cole County court and waived her formal arraignment, according to online court records. She pleaded not guilty to first-degree sexual abuse, sexual contact with a student, second-degree statutory rape and second-degree statutory sodomy.
A bond review hearing was also held, where Judge Brian Stumpe set Cecil's bond at $15,000 and set bond conditions, including the use of a GPS monitor.
A Cole County Jail spokesperson confirmed Cecil posted bond Friday.
Cecil was charged Tuesday after investigators say a family came forward Monday with information that their teenage son had been involved in a sexual relationship with Cecil.
Cecil reportedly initiated the relationship while she was a volunteer at Lighthouse Preparatory Academy, a Christian-based school located in Jefferson City.
Court documents said the incidents took place "two to three times a week, on a weekly basis," between December 2022 and July 2023 at Cecil's home. She also reportedly admitted to the relationship when confronted by the victim's parents.
Cecil's preliminary hearing was set for 2:30 p.m. Aug. 10.