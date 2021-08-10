COLUMBIA - The 2021-22 school year is fast approaching, and there is still a need for substitute teachers.
EDUStaff is an "educational staffing company that hires, trains and manages substitute teachers for partnering schools districts."
One of those partnering districts is the Columbia Public School District. CPS started partnering with EDUStaff in July 2019.
There are three requirements for substitute teaching, according to Ray Massey, the territory director for EDUStaff.
"First of all you have to be certified, register online with the family care safety registry and you have to pass a fingerprint background check for the school district," Massey explained.
After a person meets those three requirements, EDUStaff then holds an orientation.
"We let them know what is required of them to be an employee of EDUStaff because at the end of the day, they are our employees," Massey said.
Some of the other things covered in the orientation are classroom training, verbal and nonverbal communication and transitioning properly between subjects.
The company helps districts hire substitutes, which can help the district in different areas.
"We certainly streamline the process as much as possible for every candidate looking to apply for us," Massey said. "I know we typically free up resources at the district level as well, where they're not having to focus on the hiring, training and managing the substitute teachers, that becomes our task."
To get involved and become a substitute teacher for Columbia Public School District, check out EDUStaff for how to apply.