MID-MISSOURI − Sunny skies will return Friday, but cold temperatures could make road treatments less effective.
The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather team says road conditions are not expected to improve much Thursday. It will take a good amount of time to finish treating and plowing roadways, so schools and colleges around mid-Missouri are canceling class or shifting to remote operations.
Columbia Public Schools announced it would cancel Friday classes. Spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said in an email that buses would not be able to safely navigate all the routes across its 300 square mile district. The Jefferson City School District also said it would cancel classes on Friday, and it would be a traditional snow day.
The University of Missouri announced Thursday it would keep remote operations for Friday. In-person classes will resume on Monday. Staff should contact their supervisor if they are unsure if they are non-exempt or required to work on-site.
Following two days of canceled classes, Columbia College said it would hold virtual classes on Friday, as road conditions are also not optimal to allow students, faculty and staff to make it to campus.
Stephens College will also continue to work remotely and deliver classes online Friday. Operations and instruction will return to campus on Monday.
Closed on Friday
- Blair Oaks R-2
- Boonville R-1
- Camdenton R-3
- Cole County R-3
- Columbia Christian Academy
- Columbia Public Schools
- Community R-1
- Dixon Public Schools
- Gasconade County R-1
- Harrisburg
- Higbee R-8
- Holliday C-2
- Jamestown C-1
- Jefferson City School District
- Lincoln University
- Linn R-2
- Macon R-1
- Mexico Public Schools
- Montgomery County R-2
- Morgan County R-1
- Morgan County R-2
- New Franklin R-1
- Osage County R-3
- Pettis County R-12
- Pilot Grove C-4
- Prairie Home R-5
- Southern Boone R-1
- State Fair Community College
- Sturgeon R-5
- Van-Far R-1
- Wellsville-Middletown R-1
- Westminster College
Virtual learning on Friday
- University of Missouri
- Columbia College
- Osage County R-3
- Van-Far R-1
- Stephens College
