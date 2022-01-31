COLUMBIA − Are snow days a thing of the past?
Mid-Missouri schools and universities are considering various options for canceling classes due to incoming winter storm.
Despite the pandemic creating an option for online learning, some schools plan to continue to utilize traditional snow days.
“CPS has traditional snow days,” Columbia Public Schools spokesperson Michelle Baumstark told KOMU 8.
This is because of the alternative methods of instruction (AMI) set by the state of Missouri.
“There are only 36 hours that can be used for this purpose," Baumstark explained. "We are still in a pandemic. Those hours might be needed for a different purpose. You don’t get extra once you use them up.”
She said traditional snow days are something the district felt were important, "especially during a period when there are so many things in flux.”
Senior Director of Strategic Communications at Columbia College Sam Fleury said they also plan to continue having traditional snow days but will shift to virtual learning if need be.
He said sharing information between schools and universities, and being mindful of all the different institutions' situations, has been a great way to help ensure the safety of their students, facility and community.
Contrarily, on Monday afternoon, the University of Missouri released its plan to shift to remote operations/classes on Wednesday and Thursday.
"One of the bright parts of the pandemic was to show that it was possible for us to go remote," MU spokesperson Christian Basi said.
Similarly, Dr. Jim Jones, the superintendent of schools for Blair Oaks R-0II School District said if they are out of school of Wednesday, they plan to use AMI for those two days.
Although Dr. Jones feels "nothing can replace in-person learning” and the “interaction between a student and a teacher,” he said that during COVID, the district "learned that there are some alternative ways that we can continue instruction.”
However, he said that “if [they] do have Friday off, [they’re] going to have a good, old fashioned snow day.”