ASHLAND- Allen “Scott” Young was sworn in as the Ashland's interim chief of police Thursday morning.
The Ashland Board of Alderman unanimously appointed Young as the interim chief during a special meeting earlier this week.
Young began duty on July 26 and will serve as the interim chief until Chief Gabe Edwards returns to duty or a new chief of police is appointed.
Edwards was placed on paid administrative leave on July 17 for a "personnel matter." The Boone County Sheriff's Office then took over police patrol operations.
The new interim chief previously served at the Columbia Police Department for 20 years before retiring as a lieutenant and currently works part-time as a law enforcement trainer.