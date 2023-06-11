Scout honors veterans for Eagle Scout project with Honor Flight plaques

COLUMBIA - Carlton Wexler unveiled his Eagle Scout project on Sunday at the Central Missouri Honor Flight welcome home party.
For his project, Wexler created personalized plaques for every veteran who went on Honor Flight #66 in May. Wexler said his neighbor's honor flight experience inspired the idea.
“He said that there wasn’t really a personal memento so we figured that would be a good thing to have,” Wexler said.
Wexler worked with Central Missouri Honor Flight to create the personalized plaques. Each plaque has the name and branch of service of the recipient as well as the Central Missouri Honor Flight logo.
“I thought it was extremely ambitious," said Mary Paulsell, the President of Central Missouri Honor Flight. "But he seemed to think it was doable... we were delighted to give him whatever support we could.”
Wexler fundraised all the money needed for the project and enlisted the help of his Troop, 708, to help make all of the plaques.
The group made around 100 plaques for the veterans over three months, though Wexler began working on the project two months earlier.
“We’ve waited 50-some years to get a welcome and this is just awesome,” said Vietnam Veteran Tony Wolf.
Wexler surprised the veterans with the plaques at a welcome home party held in their honor on Sunday.
Finally being able to give the plaques to the veterans was a rewarding experience, Wexler said.
"I figured they’ve done so much for our country, it's the least I can do because like, five months out of my whole life isn’t much," Wexler said.
He also said the experience helped him get out of his comfort zone.
“Three months ago, I probably couldn’t have gotten up on that stage and done that speech," Wexler said. "But having to do all of that, speaking to people, being confident has helped me."
“It amazes me, he’s only 14 years old and he has taken on something this ambitious," Paulsell said. “Carlton has learned the lesson very early that life is not about you, it’s about giving to others. And he’s a very fine example of that."