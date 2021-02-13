Clear bead is a very rare bead, leading scouts out into the wild on one of the coldest nights of the year.

BOONE COUNTY - This weekend’s cold temperatures presented a rare opportunity for local BSA of Mid-Missouri troops.

The “clear bead” is a rare honor that Scouts try to earn. Some scouts wear beads for every night they spend camping, with colors to indicate the weather on that day. The clear bead means they camped in “below zero” temperature.

“I packed extra layers in case I get cold,” Collin Wise, one of the scouts, said. “ And I made sure that I didn't put on too many layers to start with."

Scout leaders made sure the scouts were prepared.

“I've been camping since I was in the second grade and I'm now 54 years old,” Jeff Guillory said.

Guillory does not have a child in Scouts, but he volunteered to join the scouts and make use of his camping expertise. 

“So it is just kind of a learning curve but scouting truly taught me the type of gear and the techniques that you need to stay warm,” Jack Malone, one of the Eagle Scouts on the trip, said.

Two female scout troops from Columbia were also there, Troops 3242 and 3006. For the members of those troops, the trip was about a lot more than earning beads.

“I think it's really cool to be able to have this opportunity and show other people that you can camp in this kind of weather, and that you can survive it and get those bragging rights,” Elizabeth Odette said. 

Receive the top KOMU 8 News headlines of the day in your inbox.
START YOUR DAY INFORMED