COLUMBIA - The CDC has changed its guidelines for childhood development for the first time in 20 years. Local experts say getting a child properly screened will help parents determine if their kids are on track.
The CDC says children should reach milestones from their birth to when they are 5 years old. The milestones are in areas like how the child plays, learns, speaks, acts and moves.
The changes made to the child developmental milestones were made in efforts to help parents and doctors identify development delays earlier on, the CDC said.
Before, the developmental milestones were determined by half/50%: A milestone/behavior and achievement at specified ages would be met by 50% of the children. The CDC has now changed that to 75% of children could meet a milestone.
Free developmental screening was available on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon at Southern Boone County Library. The screening program coordinator for the Boone County Early Childhood Coalition, Cindy Reese, uses an online screening hub and a survey called the Survey of Wellbeing of Young Children (SWYC), in order to determine the well-being of a child.
“It's not like a diagnostic assessment of any kind, it is just screening for development and behavior issues,” Reese said.
Families can fill out the screening survey any time online for free.
When people come in to get their child screened, Reese interacts with the child and then talks with the parents.
“We then can give the parents a chance to complete the screening on the iPad right here, and then we go over the results together and talk about if there are any issues that come up,” Reese said.
Reese said issues appear for around 20% of children in the general public.
After the first screening, Reese will refer families to programs or resources that are considered the next step for the child. One program is the the Triple P program through the Boone County Early Childhood Coalition, or the Positive Parenting Program.
“I'll refer people [to the Triple P program] who are having behavioral challenges with their child,” Reese said.
Reese also recommends a deeper-dive screen if needed. The Ages and Stages Questionnaire (ASQ) is a 15-minute survey online that parents can fill out to get a better description of their kid's development.
Paul Prevo, the owner of Tiger Tots Child Development Center, said Tiger Tots has its own assessments to make sure the kids are on track. He said the center will also use the ASQ for social and general development.
"By using those assessment tools, we can recognize things such as a developmental delay, emotional delay, cognitive delay, but you also can notice just watching the kids closely how they interact with others and how they respond to a teacher," Prevo said.
Dr. Melissa Stormont is a professor in special education at the University of Missouri. Stormont said screening is a good opportunity to educate parents on a child's development.
“We want children who are on track, who they may have concerns for, who they may not, because it's educational, just taking the screening and answering the questions, because they're matched to where children should be from the easiest to the hardest," Stormont said. "And where there's a real need is in the social emotional arena and early childhood is the best time to be working with children on social emotional concerns."
Stormont said screening is a good baseline.
“This screening tool provides them information, and it opens a conversation with them with professionals,” Stormont said.
The screener looks for social-emotional development in kids such as language, gross motor skills and cognitive development.
Reese said since the pandemic started, many families have been worried about their child's social skills due to the lack of socialization.
“There are lots of families who've chosen to keep their child at home, and they're worried about, especially when it comes to that communication piece that, like their child, they don't know how their child is going to do with other children,” Reese said.
Stormont said children are incredibly resilient.
“I think what's communicated to children is through interactions with adults, so if the interactions with adults remain positive, supportive, then children will be okay," Stormont said. "It's about coping with the stress. It doesn't mean that they won't be out of practice with some things, these skills you have to learn at some point."
With screening and milestone checklists, there can be a fear that a child is not on the correct track in all domains of their development. Stormont says there's a misperception on what children should be doing and experiencing in pre-school before they transition to kindergarten.
“Children don't have a standardized preschool experience, they don't have an equal opportunity for learning, and things like that. This is one way and Boone County is one community that really supports its children and families," Stormont said. "It fits in with the landscape of supporting families, supporting young children and trying to really foster positive social emotional growth, positive family growth, and matching resources in a very supportive context. Those are the things that really help get children and families ready for kindergarten."
The changes made to the CDC's developmental guidelines include:
- Adding checklists for ages 15 and 30 months; now there is a checklist for every well-child visit from 2 months to 5 years.
- Identifying additional social and emotional milestones (e.g., Smiles on their own to get your attention, age 4 months).
- Removing vague language like “may” or “begins” when referring to certain milestones.
- Removing duplicate milestones.
- Providing new, open-ended questions to use in discussion with families (e.g., Is there anything that your child does or does not do that concerns you?).
- Revising and expanding tips and activities for developmental promotion and early relational health.
The CDC created an app, the CDC’s Milestone Tracker, to help determine if children are on track.