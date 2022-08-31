COLUMBIA - Columbia Police surrounded an apartment at The Links on Clark Lane. They believed the suspected shooter from Wednesday afternoon is armed and has barricaded himself inside the building, but when a search warrant was executed no one was found in the apartment.
The shooting happened after 1 p.m. on the 900 block of Old Highway 63, leaving a 34-year-old male in critical condition.
CPD is still trying to find out the circumstances of the shooting and whether or not there was anyone else involved.
Breaking: police have surrounded a Clark Ln apartment building. They believe the suspect from today’s shooting has barricaded himself inside the building. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/YXumRs88Ss— Cole Banker (@cole_banker) September 1, 2022
"We are still ascertaining the situation," Christian Tabak, CPD public information officer said at a media staging Wednesday night. "There is no threat to the public at this point in time. We have a perimeter set up, and we are controlling the situation."
Police are using a drone to see if the suspect is attempting to flee the scene. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/j5CWVN8JCk— Cole Banker (@cole_banker) September 1, 2022
This is part of an ongoing investigation and this story will continue to be updated.