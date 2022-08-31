COLUMBIA - Columbia Police surrounded an apartment at The Links on Clark Lane. They believed the suspected shooter from Wednesday afternoon is armed and has barricaded himself inside the building, but when a search warrant was executed no one was found in the apartment.

The shooting happened after 1 p.m. on the 900 block of Old Highway 63, leaving a 34-year-old male in critical condition. 

CPD is still trying to find out the circumstances of the shooting and whether or not there was anyone else involved. 

"We are still ascertaining the situation," Christian Tabak, CPD public information officer said at a media staging Wednesday night. "There is no threat to the public at this point in time. We have a perimeter set up, and we are controlling the situation."

This is part of an ongoing investigation and this story will continue to be updated.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.