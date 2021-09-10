SOUTH DAKOTA − A warrant to search a homicide suspect's stolen vehicle was approved by a South Dakota judge Thursday, following his alleged murder spree in Missouri.
JT McLean, who was wanted for the murder of four people in Boone and Miller counties, was found dead Wednesday night in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota in a truck authorities believe to be stolen from one of his victims.
The Union County, South Dakota Sheriff's Office received a tip from the U.S. Marshals that McLean was tracked to a hotel in Dakota Dunes via the GPS tracking system OnStar.
Union County Sheriff Dan Limoges said he believes McLean was alive when law enforcement surrounded the truck and believes McLean then shot himself when authorities fired a rubber bullet at the truck and shattered a window.
After attempts to communicate with McLean, a drone was flown over the truck which revealed McLean had shot himself. He was found with his head resting on a duffel bag, according to the search warrant. There is no autopsy planned for McLean.
Authorities obtained a .45 ACP pistol with ammunition, among other items from the truck, according to a search warrant obtained by KOMU 8.
Rubber straps, a wooden cross, length of white cord and other items were found smeared with blood. Men's clothing, toiletries, food, a hunting scope and shoes were also in the truck.
McLean is accused of killing Boone County resident Allison Abitz, 43, and her 11-year-old daughter, Jozee Abitz. A warrant was issued for his arrest on Aug. 25, after an investigation revealed McLean was the long-term boyfriend of Allison and was the last person who saw the two.
He is also accused of killing Kaiser, Missouri residents Daniel Stephan, 74, and Pamela Stephan, 64. Law enforcement confirmed the Stephans were related to an ex-wife of McLean.
The couple attended Christ the King Lutheran Church in Lake Ozark. A Facebook post from the church said they were the "kindest, gentled and most dedicated Christian individuals a person could meet."