CAMDEN COUNTY - One man was arrested after a search warrant was conducted in Camden County on Wednesday.
After the search, approximately 52 grams of methamphetamine, six firearms, various prescription medications, drug paraphernalia and one digital device were seized, according to a news release.
One man was taken into custody and transported to the Camden County Adult Detention Facility, where he awaits formal charges.
Members of the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office conducted the search warrant.