BOONE COUNTY − An arrest warrant has been issued for a Columbia man charged Monday in connection to a June disturbance at the Activities and Recreation Center (ARC).
Kameron Mearidy, 18, was one of four people − two adults males, one adult female and one male juvenile − who were taken into custody for their reported role in the June 11 fight at the ARC.
Mearidy was originally issued a citation for "peace disturbance by fighting," according to court documents. On Monday, Boone County prosecutors charged him with first-degree assault.
Columbia police were called to the ARC around 4:30 p.m. on June 11. Police originally said they "located several juveniles and adults at the scene involved in a physical altercation," according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
Court documents say officers were shown surveillance footage from the day, and Mearidy could be seen outside the ARC punching a victim "over 21 times" and stomping/kicking the victim "over four times."
Two other subjects were seen hitting the victim, "however, Mearidy is the one who hits (the victim) the most," court documents said.
The victim did not get off the ground until someone helped him, according to court documents. He reportedly had a large laceration above his eyebrow, his front teeth were knocked out, and he was bleeding from his mouth.
Police also originally reported that "an adult female had inflicted non-life threatening injuries on a male juvenile victim."
The adult female, Lakeisha Thomas, was charged on June 12 with four felonies, including assault and armed criminal action.
Court documents say Thomas went to the ARC to pick up her daughter and attempted to break up the fight. She reportedly told police that she got her gun out of her car and hit two people with a gun. One victim had a laceration, broken jaw and several teeth knocked out.
Court documents are not clear if it's the same victim as previous mentioned. KOMU 8 has reached out to police to clarify.
The other adult male was released after receiving a citation for obstructing government operations. The juvenile faces charges including assault in the second degree, making a terroristic threat in the second degree and armed criminal action.
Once in custody, Mearidy will have a $20,000 bond. Online records show Mearidy has a hearing on Aug. 21 in another case, where he is charged with receiving stolen property.
Online court records also show Thomas was placed on a home detention program on July 19 and posted a $25,000 bond on July 21.