FULTON − The second annual Fulton Christmas Market will return to the historic Fulton Train Depot on Nov. 25.
Enjoy two festive weekends with holiday shopping, fresh cut Christmas trees, holiday gifts, live music, food trucks, and a visit from Santa and his reindeer.
The market will be held on:
- Nov. 25-26 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Nov. 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Dec. 2-3 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In 2021, Grae Studio celebrated the 110th anniversary of the Fulton Train Depot with the inaugural Christmas Market— the first of an annual event to honor Fulton’s railroad history and provide a holiday experience for the community.
As the Christmas Market expands, continuing efforts are taking place to preserve the period character of the landmark structure, with a portion of the event proceeds benefiting restoration efforts.
Admission to the second Annual Fulton Christmas Market is free and open to the public. The train depot is located at 1005 East Walnut Street in Fulton.
More information can be found on the Train Depot's Facebook page.