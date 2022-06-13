COLUMBIA − The second annual Juneteenth parade will return to downtown Columbia Saturday, celebrating the 1865 abolition of slavery in the United States.
The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church, located at 1112 East Broadway, and will end at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 407 East Broadway.
Following the parade, a block party will be held at Douglass Park until 6 p.m. Food, games, face painting, karaoke and other free family fun will be offered.
The celebration won't stop there. On Sunday, there will be a Father's Day celebration at Douglass Park from 2 to 5 p.m. Free barbeque, a crowning of fathers, bounce houses and much more will be offered.
All weekend celebrations are sponsored by Columbia Parks and Recreation, City of Columbia, REDI, Columbia Public Schools, Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau, Hy-Vee, Culvers, Second Missionary Baptist Church, Martha Tomlin-McCrary - Weichert Realtors, Joe Machens Nissan, Ford Restaurant Supply and The Heidelberg.
For more information, visit the parade's Facebook event here.