SEDALIA – The city of Sedalia invites the community to its second annual Ukrainian Festival this Saturday, April 29. All of the proceeds made during the festival will go toward humanitarian aid efforts in Ukraine.
The event celebrates Ukrainian culture and offers a variety of activities for festival-goers. Attendees can enjoy including authentic food, flower bouquets, photo booths, carnival stations, bracelet making, flower crowns, alongside games and activities.
The festival will take place at the downtown Sedalia pavilion, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Community members should be aware of the following road and parking closures during the festival:
- South Ohio Ave. from the mid-block alley of the 100 Block of S. Ohio Ave. south to 3rd St.
- 2nd St. from 110 W. 2nd St. to the east side of 101 E. 2nd St.
- Portions of the city parking lot within the 200 block between S. Ohio Ave. and S. Lamine Ave. will also be closed.
- The parking lot indicated on the map below with a star will be closed starting Friday, April 28 from 8 a.m. to Saturday, April 29, at noon.