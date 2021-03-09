COLUMBIA- Boone County Sheriff's deputies have made a second arrest in the Feb. 15 murder of Jakob Cole.
Malik Dajon Townsend, 22, was arrested on Tuesday. A warrant was issued for the charge of first degree murder, and he was located Tuesday afternoon in Columbia. He is currently held in the Boone County Jail with no bond set.
Cole was shot multiple times in the 4700 block of West Millbrook Drive on Feb. 15 around 7:45 p.m.
It is the second arrest made in the case. Tyreese Orlando Perkins, 19, was arrested last Thursday by Boone County deputies. Perkins faces first degree murder charges and is currently in the Boone County Jail without bond. His court date is set for April 1.
According to a probable cause statement, a $40 dispute led to the murder. The statement says Cole was supposed to meet with Perkins at the crime scene for a "physical confrontation to settle their dispute."
The whole altercation was caught on surveillance video. According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, the video showed Cole walked to the front door of the crime scene residence, then backed away slowly and moved toward Perkin's car, which was parked on the street.
Townsend exited the passenger side of Perkin's vehicle and immediately shot Cole from behind. Cole fell and did not move from the ground. Townsend then shot him two more times, as Perkins exited the residence, ran past Cole and toward the vehicle. Townsend and Perkins drove away from the area, which led to an arrest warrant being issued on March 5.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the murder is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's office at 573-442-6131 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.