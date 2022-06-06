LAKE OF THE OZARKS − The Lake of the Ozarks will make its second attempt at the Guinness World Records largest official boat parade this weekend.
Last year, the Ozarks saw over 600 boats from 13 different states come to the lake to try to beat the current record, which stands at 1,180. It was set in 2014 in Terengganu, Malaysia.
This year's event will be held on Saturday, June 11 at 11 a.m. An organizer of the event and executive director of the Lake of the Ozarks Tri-County Lodging Association hopes to have even more boaters come out.
"What better way to spend a summer Saturday than boating on the beautiful Lake of the Ozarks and being part of history?" Lagina Fitzpatrick said.
Fitzpatrick said last year, organizers only had three weeks to promote the event.
"We learned a lot last year and we have more time to prepare and promote the parade this time around. So we're excited to break the world record on June 11," Fitzpatrick said.
The parade will start at the 3 mile market near the Lake of the Ozarks State Park marina to the 1 mile marker of the Grand Glaize arm of the lake. Official adjudicators from the Guinness World Records will attend to certify the results.
All participating vessels must register ahead of time and pay a $20 fee. All proceeds will go to the Lake of the Ozarks Water Safety Council.