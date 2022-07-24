COLUMBIA - From July 23-24, the Second Missionary Baptist Church in downtown Columbia celebrated its 156th Anniversary. The anniversary began at 6:30 p.m. Saturday night with a celebratory service and ended with a 10 a.m. formal service Sunday morning.
The church was founded in 1866. The members were comprised of recently emancipated slaves and freed people of color, who wanted to celebrate God in their own way after leaving their previous church, the First Baptist Church of Columbia.
The church was originally named the African Union Church in honor of the congregation's heritage. However, they officially settled on Second Baptist. The original building was located on Fifth Street between Locust and Cherry. Eventually, through funding and land donations, the church was able to officially sit on Fourth and East Broadway.
Phyliss Golden, a lead organizer in the 2022 Anniversary Planning Committee, spoke about how she got started with Second Missionary Baptist Church.
"I went to school in Springfield and they had a revival. I thought it was amazing." Golden said. "I asked the pastor where I could come when I came to Columbia, and he said, Second Baptist," Golden said.
Golden has been a member of the church for almost 50 years. She said she hopes people take away the power of faith when they visit the church.
"Times are changing, but Christ is forever. I would hope that people would recognize the teachings of Christ and we can be kinder to each other. The whole Do unto others things will never be an old passage." Golden said.
Another member of the planning committee was Jessica Moseley. Moseley is a recent alumna of the University of Missouri but has since dedicated her time to Second Missionary Baptist Church for the last five years. She and Golden are a part of the health and wellness ministry. One of their projects is glucose screenings once a month.
Moseley said that being a part of the church pushed her out of her comfort zone.
"Everything is easy when you're used to doing it but stepping out of that comfort zone, to me, that's when you get more rewards and blessings," Moseley said.
Moseley also encouraged younger people, both students, and community members, to partake in what the church has to offer.
"We don't have to be professional. I'm no professional. I'm just Jessica." Moseley said. "If you just take that little leap of faith, that's all you need. You never know what you'll be in a few years." Moseley said.
The church welcomed many musical performances from groups such as Joyful Noise and Gospel House. One of these groups is Micale and Tarik Clark of Houston, Texas.
The Clarks have been married for 20 years and have two children. They traveled together and brought their musical talents to the celebration with their bass guitar and saxophone.
Micale Clark graduated from the University of Missouri. She reflected on giving back to the city of Columbia.
"It's just an awesome opportunity to have your mind go back to where it used to be. And now everything has changed. It's awesome." Clark said.
Clark talked about her and her husband's bond and how their teamwork led them to the celebration.
"I saw us last night and I was just like, wow, we are a team. But we've been a team for years." Clark said. "Team Clark, we're together no matter what."
Clark had a message for people who were either interested in rekindling their faith or wanted to begin their journey into Christianity.
"I would delve in and ask you to explore the Bible, to get under a teaching ministry to find a pastor who was teaching the word like Pastor Ruffin and really delve into who you have been created to be. As I said in my message, you have an identity, you have a purpose. And why are you here? Knowing the God who created you is just an awesome experience and an awesome feeling when you can sit back and relax and know who you are." Clark said.