FULTON - Fulton Police Chief Bill Ladwig confirmed a second body was found Tuesday morning about two blocks down from where a deadly home invasion took place Monday night.
Ladwig said the body was not there Monday night, and the deceased person has not been identified. The chief did not confirm if the second body is connected to the home invasion.
"I'm trying not to be evasive," Ladwig told a KOMU 8 reporter. "But as soon as we can put it all together and get it out to everybody, we will, because this is just it's not a normal occurrence for Fulton. But my detectives are on top of it, and we're moving forward. And I really, truly believe that we will have this wrapped up [soon]."
An officer discovered a weapon underneath a trailer on the side of the house Tuesday morning.
Fulton Police said officers responded to a report of gunfire on the 300 block of West Ninth Street around 8:50 p.m. Monday.
Two males were found at the scene: a 58-year-old with life-threatening gunshot wounds and a 33-year-old wounded in the leg.
Both men were transported to hospitals. The 58-year-old man was pronounced deceased at a Columbia hospital.
Police later learned the incident began as a home invasion. A female occupant was assaulted before the shots were fired, police said.
Ladwig said investigators would like to clear a few more things up before commenting if the death investigations are related.
No names will be released at this time, police said.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Fulton Police at 573-592-3100 or Crimestoppers at 573-592-2474.