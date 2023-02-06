COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department responded to its second residential structure fire of the day Monday around noon.
No injuries were reported in the fire, which occurred in the 4800 block of Bullhead Lane. The fire caused an initial estimate of $40,000 in damage, according to the fire department.
Columbia fire marshals determined the fire was accidental in nature and originated from a microwave oven in the kitchen, according to the fire department.
The fire department arrived at the residence three minutes after receiving reports of a fire in the area and observed smoke on the outside and fire conditions on the inside of the one-story residence with a basement, according to the department.
All residents had evacuated the residence after smoke alarms went off, according to the department.
Crews brought the fire under control in about five minutes and stayed on the scene into the afternoon to ensure no areas of hidden fire remained, according to the department.
In a news release, the fire department reminded residents that smoke alarms save lives and should be placed on every level of a home and outside places where people sleep. Residents should change smoke alarm batteries at least twice per year, the department said in the news release.