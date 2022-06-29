BOONE COUNTY — One of two former Phi Gamma Delta members posted bond after his court hearing in the Danny Santulli hazing case Tuesday.
Prosecutors charged Ryan Delanty, of Ballwin, with felony hazing and supplying liquor to a minor. Delanty surrendered himself to court security, Capt. Brian Leer told the Missourian. He also waived his formal arraignment which was scheduled for Tuesday.
Delanty, who was Santulli's "pledge father," was released after posting a $50,000 bond, according to online court records.
Delanty and Thomas Shultz, of Chesterfield, were indicted by a grand jury on June 17.
Santulli was found unresponsive during a fraternity event with a blood alcohol level of 0.486—six times the legal driving limit.
Shultz was arrested last week during his court hearing. He is charged with felony hazing, supplying liquor to a minor or intoxicated person and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. According to the indictment, Shultz kept text messages related to the case from prosecutors.
Delanty's defense previously filed a motion for disclosure, a motion to suppress evidence, a motion to suppress identification and a motion to suppress statements, according to online court records.
In the motion for disclosure, Delanty's defense team asked for the prosecutor's office to disclose information on the case, including witnesses, oral statements and evidence.
In the motion to suppress statements, the defense wants the court to suppress all statements that the prosecutor's office plans to use as evidence.
Delanty is scheduled to appear in Boone County Court again on Aug. 15 at 9 a.m.
MU confirmed Delanty is no longer a student at the university, and Shultz is enrolled for the fall semester.