COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Health Department answered questions from the local Black community about COVID-19 vaccines at a public virtual forum Thursday evening. The panel was made up of Black health professionals as well as Black business owners.
Many are concerned about vaccinating Black Missourians and the discrepancies they face in finding care. According to state data, 16.6 percent of Black Missourians have received at least one shot of any vaccine, compared to 26.5 percent of White Missourians and 31.2 percent of Asian Missourians.
Missouri itself has one of the lower percentages of all adults receiving at least one dose, 41st in the nation according to the New York Times.
The panel began by addressing concerns about the recently recalled Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
“[Symptoms] tend to happen within three weeks of the vaccine,” Dr Christelle Ilboudo said. “If you’ve had it at least three weeks ago you shouldn’t worry."
Those who notice any symptoms, such as headaches or blood clots, within that three week period should seek medical help. However Dr. Ilboudo reiterated that such symptoms are exceedingly rare.
“These are six or eight cases out of millions,” Dr. Ilboudo said.
The panel all agreed that people who’ve already had the virus should get the vaccine.
“We have flu and we still get the flu vaccine,” Dr Ilboudo said. ”The vaccine will give you a lasting immunity.”
Family nurse practitioner Felicia Anunoby agreed.
“Even if it doesn't protect us from the new strains, it’ll protect you from severe illness and death,” Anunoby said. “We’re saying this not to impose our ideas or values on anyone but to give you the information you need to make an informed decision.”
Salon owner Debra Harris originally didn’t want to get vaccinated. Her decision was motivated by the history of medical racism in America, and a skepticism over the vaccine’s creation.
“Looking back at the history of how things have happened, [and] the time frame of how it was put together made me hesitant,” Harris said.
However, Harris eventually decided to get the vaccine after research and weighing her options.
“We’re all gonna leave sooner than later so why not protect yourself as much as possible” Harris said.
Deacon George Norman Jr pleaded for members of his community to take the vaccine. He himself was hospitalized for four weeks with COVID-19.
“Nobody needs to experience what COVID will do to you,” Norman said. “It’s not a good feeling to be helpless.”
The panel ended by providing information on future Boone County vaccination clinics, including one at Faurot Field on April 17-18, one at the Columbia Mall April 19-20, and one at Indian Hills Park on April 24.