JEFFERSON CITY - One hundred and eighty preliminary winners of Missouri's Vaccine Incentive Program (MO VIP) were notified on Friday by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS).
Confirmed winners will be announced publicly two weeks after each drawing to allow time for records and eligibility to be verified.
“Everyone who gets vaccinated and enters this drawing is a winner in my mind, regardless of whether they receive a prize,” DHSS Acting Director Robert Knodell said. “We know the vaccines give protection against severe illness, hospitalizations and death we have seen with COVID-19 - that’s the true definition of winning.”
Since MO VIP began in July, more than 450,000 doses have been administered. 52 percent of Missouri's eligible population (age 12 and up) has completed vaccination. 60 percent have initiated vaccination by receiving a first dose.
The next deadline to register is Sept. 8. Missourians only need to register once on the website.