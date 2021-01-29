TEBBETTS - Large wooden planks currently cover the shattered windows of the Oakley Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church.
This is the second malicious attack of a historically Black church in the county in the last three months. Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist in Holts Summit was the target of a hate crime back in November.
It is currently unknown whether or not the two are related.
"The investigation is ongoing," Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism said in an email. "All possibilities are being explored."
The church was vandalized between the overnight hours of Jan. 22 and the early morning hours of Jan. 23, according to the Sheriff's Office. The damage evident would amount to felony charges.
Suspects were "tentatively identified" by the Sheriff's Office. Chism says there were more targets than Oakley Chapel.
"Two abandoned residences were also victimized by the suspects," Chism said. "So it's apparent the church was not the sole target."
Tebbetts resident Bill Hanks passes the historic landmark on his daily commute. He says he was upset at the sight.
"It's really kind of heartbreaking, you know, that someone would this," Hanks said. "We kind of take pride in our history of the town."