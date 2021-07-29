CAMDEN COUNTY − A second arrest has been made in the murder of Vonza Watson, the man shot and killed at a Lake of the Ozarks establishment in May.
According to a news release from the Camden County Sheriff's Office, Jefferson City resident Craig Hawkins, 23, was arrested and charged in relation to Watson's death at Lazy Gators on May 29.
Hawkins has been charged with second degree murder and first degree assault. He is currently being held at the Camden County Detention Center on no-bond warrant.
On Wednesday, Camden County Prosecutor charged Jefferson City resident Chad Brewer with first degree murder in Watson's death. Brewer is also being held by the Missouri Department of Corrections on a no-bond warrant.