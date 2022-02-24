COLUMBIA − A second juvenile has been detained in connection to the homicide of a 15-year-old girl in Columbia.
Columbia police said they have detained a 16-year-old male juvenile for his alleged involvement in the McKee Street homicide. The juvenile was detained on charges of first-degree murder, assault and armed criminal action. He is in the custody of juvenile authorities, police said.
The first male juvenile was detained earlier this week on the same charges. It was not clear if either of them will be charged as an adult.
Battle High School student Aubry Doxley, 15, was killed Saturday around 12:40 a.m. after a shooting in the 1800 block of McKee Street. Two other victims, a juvenile male and an adult male, were also injured in the shooting.
Her mother, Latoya Doxley, told KOMU 8 that her daughter was lying in her bed when bullets came through the window and killed her.
A vigil was held for Aubry on Monday night at McKee Street Park. More than 200 people, including Columbia Police officers, showed up with pink and white balloons to honor her.
A neighbor told KOMU 8 that she heard between 10 and 20 shots fired. She said she believes the shooter was outside the apartment complex and shot into it.
Columbia Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.