COLUMBIA — A second suspect has been charged in connection to an April 10 shooting outside of a Columbia gas station.
Royelle Hunt, 34, is charged with three felonies, including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. Hunt was arrested at the scene of the shooting and posted a $7,500 bail, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting, but was not charged until Wednesday. He was not listed in Boone County Jail records as of Wednesday night.
Hunt is the second person to be charged in the shooting that injured himself and another person.
Kentrail Taylor, 27, is charged with three counts of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, four counts of armed criminal action, property damage and endangering the welfare of a child. He's being held without bond at the Boone County Jail.
The shooting happened outside the Hy-Vee gas station on Trimble Road around 11:20 a.m. April 10. In a news release, Columbia police said Hunt and Taylor knew each other, and the shooting was a result of a conflict between the two.
Court documents say Taylor claimed he shot out of self defense because Hunt was "threatening to kill him." He allegedly told police that he did not know Hunt or why Hunt would confront him, according to court documents.
Taylor waived his formal arraignment Monday and pleaded not guilty, according to online court records. His next hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. June 12.
Hunt's initial appearance in court is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday.