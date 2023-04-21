COLUMBIA - Columbia police have arrested a second person in connection to an October shooting near Nifong Boulevard and Sinclair Road.
Police arrested Semaj Rashod Clark, 22, for alleged first-degree assault and armed criminal action, according to a Columbia Police Department news release.
The other suspect was arrested for alleged first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and leaving the scene of an accident. Police arrested Derrick Blackmon, 22, in February.
Both of these arrests are in connection to a shooting that happened in October of last year.
The police department said first responders came on scene at around 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14. Responding to shots fired, police noticed a two vehicle collision and found someone with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
Police are continuing to investigate the situation and urge anyone with information to contact the department.