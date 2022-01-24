COLUMBIA — Joseph Elledge will appear in court Monday for another status hearing, which will determine a start date for his upcoming child abuse trial. The hearing will be held at 2:30 at the Boone County Courthouse.
This comes after Elledge was sentenced to 28 years in prison for the second-degree murder of his wife, Mengqi Ji, on Jan. 7.
Elledge is charged with three felonies, including the abuse of a child, first-degree endangerment of a child and third-degree domestic assault.
The range of punishment for the first two counts is up to 7 years and the range of punishment for the third is up to 4 years for a possibility of 18 years sentenced.
Following Ji's disappearance in 2019, Ji's parents sent a statement to KOMU 8 after hearing their daughter's husband was in jail.
"We are deeply disturbed by the news that our granddaughter Anna was abused by her father while her mother, our daughter Mengqi, has gone missing for over two weeks," Ke Ren and Xiaolin Ji said in the statement.
Columbia Police reported that evidence of child abuse and neglect was discovered during the 2019 missing person investigation.
At Elledge's previous status hearing on Jan. 10, Boone County chief prosecutor Dan Knight said he thinks the trial could last 5 days. The trial is expected to begin between April and July, according to a judge at the hearing.
"There can be two different phases of the trial. A guilt phase and potentially a penalty phase. If so, there will be additional information that will soon be presented to that phase. However, the defendant is proven innocent until he is proven guilty," Knight said.