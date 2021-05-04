COLUMBIA - A second suspect involved in an April shots fired incident was arrested Monday. The incident left a 20-year-old woman with a gunshot wound.
Shaunasty Townsend, 23, was arrested on charges of first degree assault, stealing and for an outstanding warrant. She is currently in the custody of the Boone County Jail, with a $100,000 bond.
Columbia Police say Townsend was identified as a second suspect in an April 16 shots fired event that occurred in the 3200 block of Elm Grove Drive.
Police also arrested Najah McHenry for first degree assault on April 17.
The 20-year-old woman who was found with a gunshot wound was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
CPD says the investigation is ongoing and is being handled by the department's Criminal Investigation Division.