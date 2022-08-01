COOPER COUNTY − A second suspect is now in custody in connection to an incident where $80,000 worth of tools and equipment were stolen from the Rocheport Bridge construction site.
Joshua Coates, 41, of Rocheport, was arrested Monday and charged with stealing $25,000 or more and stealing a motor vehicle.
Another suspect, Ryan Dickinson, of Boonville, was arrested last week. He was also charged with stealing $25,000 or more and stealing a motor vehicle.
The Cooper County Sheriff's Office says on June 1, deputies were dispatched to the construction site where they found $80,000 worth of tools and equipment stolen.
Many of the items were located and recovered from multiple locations between Cooper and Howard counties. The items were returned to their owners, the sheriff's office said.