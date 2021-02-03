JEFFERSON CITY - A second suspect was arrested Monday in connection to a January Cole County armed robbery.
The Cole County Sheriff's Office responded to an armed robbery call on Jan. 8 at 5200 Bagnall Drive. A man reported that he was held at gun point but three male suspects. The victim said that the suspect stole a large amount of money from his home.
Within an hour of the incident, deputies arrested a 16-year-old male for robbery. The teen was charged with armed criminal action and first degree robbery.
On Monday, a second suspect was arrested in connection to the robbery.
Jerome Jones, 20, of St. Louis, confessed to the robbery after his arrest and was charged with armed criminal action and first degree robbery.
The investigation is ongoing with additional arrests and charges are expected to be filed.
The Cole County's Sheriff's Office by the Jefferson City Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.