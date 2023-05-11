COLUMBIA - A second man has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting outside Plush Lounge on Business Loop 70 that left one person dead and several others hurt.
Justin Lamarr Simpson, 40, is charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Simpson is not currently listed on the Boone County jail inmate roster, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
The shooting early Sunday morning left Melvin Hooker III, 26, dead. When police arrived on the scene, they reported finding Hooker and four others with gunfire injuries. Hooker died at the scene.
According to court documents, video from Plush showed a man identified as Simpson walk onto the scene carrying a rifle and start shooting toward Hooker and others. Police said video showed Simpson also fire from the doorway of the business. Simpson's vehicle was also found at the scene.
Simpson is the second person charged in connection to the shooting. Kimo Deandre Spivey, 33, is also charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and armed criminal action.
Plush Lounge said Wednesday it is closing indefinitely while it works with investigators.