COLUMBIA − The trial for Todd Nesbitt, the man allegedly involved in the shooting outside of Vibez Lounge in November 2021, will start in late June.
Nesbitt's pre-trial conference will take place on June 21, and his jury trial will begin on June 28 at 9 a.m.
The trial was meant to happen earlier this year, but was postponed due to the defense finding new evidence.
The shooting left five people injured and another gunman dead.
Nesbitt is charged with first-degree assault, interfering with the arrest of a felony and armed criminal action. He is currently being held without bond in the Boone County Jail.