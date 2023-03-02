CAMDEN COUNTY − The second victim in a Feb. 19 shooting in Camden County has died, according to the sheriff's office.
Tammy Larrabee, 54, died Friday afternoon at University Hospital.
The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Feb. 19, near State Road FF and Pine Cove Road in Edwards. Upon arriving at the scene, authorities found two people shot.
Eric Cantrell, 56, died at the scene from multiple gunshots, and Larrabee was transported to a Columbia hospital via helicopter.
Deputies said that on the way to the hospital, Larrabee identified Alexander Cantrell-King as the shooter. He is a family member of both victims, according to the sheriff's office.
Cantrell-King, 19, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree domestic assault and two counts of armed criminal action.
Cantrell-King allegedly told deputies that he heard shots fired nearby. He said he walked to the area and saw Larrabee holding a rifle and Eric Cantrell who had been shot. Cantrell-King said he and the woman fought over the gun, and during the fight, she was shot, according to court documents.
The sheriff's office said detectives are still investigating, but that evidence on scene "supported Larrabee's claim" that Cantrell-King shot the two victims.
Cantrell-King continues to be held without bond at the Camden County Adult Detention Facility. A bond appearance hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. March 20.