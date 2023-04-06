JEFFERSON CITY— Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced his candidacy for Missouri Governor Thursday.

In a news release, Ashcroft's campaign said it $738,000 and an aligned PAC, Committee for Liberty, has raised $1.3 million, for a total of more than $2 million prior to formally joining the race.

“Missouri taxpayers are tired of the Jefferson City back-slapping that takes money out of their pockets and puts in the pockets of special interests,” said Ashcroft in the release. “As governor, I pledge to end this culture.”

Ashcroft was elected as secretary of state in 2016. His father, John Ashcroft, served as Missouri governor from 1985 to 1993.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.