JEFFERSON CITY— Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced his candidacy for Missouri Governor Thursday.
In a news release, Ashcroft's campaign said it $738,000 and an aligned PAC, Committee for Liberty, has raised $1.3 million, for a total of more than $2 million prior to formally joining the race.
“Missouri taxpayers are tired of the Jefferson City back-slapping that takes money out of their pockets and puts in the pockets of special interests,” said Ashcroft in the release. “As governor, I pledge to end this culture.”
Ashcroft was elected as secretary of state in 2016. His father, John Ashcroft, served as Missouri governor from 1985 to 1993.