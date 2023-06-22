COLUMBIA − Section 8 housing vouchers are losing their effectiveness, according to the Columbia Housing Authority (CHA).
CHA's vouchers currently have a 55% success rate, according to the authority's CEO, Randy Cole. He explained the rate is partially due to the supply of affordable housing not meeting the demand.
According to CHA's website, there are currently two one-bedroom units, 13 two-bedroom units, two three-bedroom units and zero four-bedroom units available in Columbia. CHA's waitlist of families for vouchers is over 1,200 households.
Fewer affordable rental units are also available. Available affordable housing has declined by 17% over the last five years, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition.
Love Columbia is a nonprofit organization that helps people meet basic needs like groceries and housing. Jane Williams, executive director of the organization, said the housing market has been consistently tightening over the last couple of years.
"We really began to see the market change in 2021," she said. "Not only are there very few rental vacancies, but the rental price has gone up, and people are being priced out of the market."
Over 9,000 households in Columbia are extremely low income, earning less than 30% of the area's median income, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Renters must earn $16.88 per hour to afford a two-bedroom rental in Columbia, in order to not be housing-cost burdened (paying more than 30% of income in rent).
Many people have complained about landlords putting up barriers for those who use housing vouchers. Williams pointed to the state of the housing market as the cause.
"With the current supply and demand, landlords can sort of pick and choose who they want in their unit," she said. "And they may not take a chance on a tenant because of their use of the vouchers."
Courtney Pingleton is one of those seeking housing with a voucher and has been denied. Pingleton, her husband and three children lived in their minivan for three and half months because they could not find a landlord to accept their voucher. She believes more landlords need to meet people where they are to help solve this problem.
"I want people who are searching for help, to get the help they need," she said. "Landlords need to be more open because they do not realize how important their role is in society and how it effects those who are homeless and those who are not."
There are currently projects in motion to add more affordable housing, according to Cole. He said CHA is making their biggest investment into affordable housing since the 1970s.
"Right now we have $31 million invested in projects over the next two years," he said. "We are adding 43 total units across all our properties."
Love Columbia takes donations on its website.