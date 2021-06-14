OSAGE BEACH — A security worker at Backwater Jacks was assaulted on Friday night.
Officers responded to a call of individuals trespassing at 9:55 p.m.
Both subjects were intoxicated and causing problems at the business, according to a news release from the Osage Beach Police Department. They were advised to leave and not return to the property.
At 11:37 p.m., officers were dispatched back to Backwater Jacks for the same suspects being on the property. The subjects fled on foot when the officers arrived.
When the officers were talking to management, a security worker returned stating that he chased one of the subjects when they were in the back parking lot and he got “jumped."
An ambulance was called to the scene due to apparent injuries to the face of the security guard. The guard was later transported to Lake Regional Hospital.
This is an ongoing investigation.