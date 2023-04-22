SEDALIA - As a part of Sedalia's "Clean Sweep" Program, an area of the city will be able to leave large waste items on their lawn for pickup next week, Monday through Friday.
The program allows Sedalia residents to dispose of usually disallowed waste materials like appliances, yard waste and furniture.
This week, the program will service within the following area boundaries:
- North boundary: East 13th Street to South New York Avenue and East 12th Street to the city limits
- West boundary: South Ohio Avenue
- East boundary: City limits
- South boundary: East 16th Street
The City of Sedalia asks residents to place non-yard waste in three distinct piles: one for construction and demolition waste, one for furniture and other junk and a last pile for appliances.
The city defined some of the items allowed into each pile:
- Yard waste: vegetation, plants, tree debris, such as branches and leaves, bushes, brush and tree stumps
- Construction waste: carpet, carpet pads, lumber, dry wall, siding, treated patio lumber, pallets, old windows and screen doors
- Other waste: old furniture, clothing, old magazines, newspapers, plastic toys, old patio furniture, barbecue grills and mattresses