SEDALIA - Fire crews say a fire destroyed a large building early Tuesday morning.
In a news release, Sedalia Fire Chief Greg Harrell says crews were called to the fire on South Washington Street near Main Street Tuesday morning just after 4:30. When they arrived, they say they found that building fully engulfed in flames.
According to fire officials, witnesses inside the building at the time saw fire running above their heads in the roof as they left the building.
The building housed an auto body repair shop and another business, and took up about half a block. Officials say that building is a total loss.
Officials say a house nearby was damaged, and the roof of another nearby building was also on fire. Crews were able to put that fire out in about 20 minutes.
In addition to the building, officials say 14 cars, an RV, two forklifts and a skid steer machine were destroyed in the fire.
Officials say they are investigating the cause, but say that will be difficult because of the extent of damage in the building. The fire department did not release any information about injuries.
The fire chief says off duty Sedalia firefighters were called in to help, and the department requested mutual aid from Pettis County Fire District. He says 45 firefighters and 13 trucks were on the scene.