SEDALIA - A suspect was shot by a homeowner in a Sedalia burglary early Wednesday morning.
Sedalia Police officers responded to the 600 block of East 17th Street, where they found the homeowner woke up to someone inside their residence. The homeowner began checking the home with a firearm and located the suspect.
The homeowner ordered the suspect to leave the home. The suspect advanced toward the homeowner, and the homeowner shot the suspect one time, according to a news release. The suspect then fled the residence.
Additional SPD officers responded to the area and searched for the suspect. He was located a short time later at Bothwell Regional Health Center where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Sedalia resident Daniel Schnack, 52, was arrested for first degree burglary and charges will be requested to the Pettis County prosecutor.