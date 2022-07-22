SEDALIA - A Sedalia man has been arrested and could potentially face charges after a five-year-old child was shot Friday afternoon.
Byron A. Guider, 36, was arrested by investigators, who have requested that Guider be charged with endangering the welfare of a child, felon in possession of a firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon.
According to a release from the Sedalia Police Department, officers were dispatched to a house on West 9th at around 2:15 p.m. The child's parents took the child to Bothwell Hospital for treatment.
The child was then airlifted to a hospital in Kansas City for treatment of serious injuries.