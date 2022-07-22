SEDALIA - A Sedalia man has been arrested and could potentially face charges after a five-year-old child was shot Friday afternoon.

Byron Guider Photo courtesy of Sedalia Police Department.

Byron A. Guider, 36, was arrested by investigators, who have requested that Guider be charged with endangering the welfare of a child, felon in possession of a firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon.

According to a release from the Sedalia Police Department, officers were dispatched to a house on West 9th at around 2:15 p.m. The child's parents took the child to Bothwell Hospital for treatment.

The child was then airlifted to a hospital in Kansas City for treatment of serious injuries.