SEDALIA - One man is in custody after a Sedalia car wash was burglarized in early July.
Hurricane Bay Car Wash at 850 Winchester Drive was burglarized twice on July 11, according to Sedalia Police.
Approximately $188 in property and money was stolen, and approximately $900 in property damage was caused during the first burglary, just after midnight. Two suspects were seen on video surveillance committing this burglary, police said.
During the second burglary around 11:30 p.m., $1,400 in cash was stolen, and approximately $12,000 in property damage was caused to the vending and automated teller machines. There was one suspect seen on video surveillance committing this burglary, police said.
The Sedalia Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau began investigating the burglaries and two suspects were developed.
On July 22, one suspect, Walter P. Nicholson, was located and questioned while at the Pettis County Jail for unrelated charges. During questioning, Nicholson confessed to his involvement with both of the burglaries at Hurricane Bay Car Wash, according to Sedalia Police
The Pettis County Prosecutor's office charged Nicholson with felony of stealing.
The second person of interest regarding the first burglary has not been located at this time.