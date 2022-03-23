SEDALIA - After a three-month investigation, the Sedalia Police Crime Resolution Unit says it has identified a Sedalia man was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine in the area.
William "Lavelle" Taylor, 30, was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a traffic stop. He was officially charged Wednesday with first-degree drug trafficking (meth), distribution/delivery of a controlled substance (meth), unlawful possession of a firearm and stealing.
Police also arrested 47-year-old Bobbie Jo Williams, who was riding with Taylor, on charges of possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Both were transferred to the Pettis County Jail and placed on 24-hour holds.
Nearly the same time as the traffic stop, the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force and Pettis County Sheriff's Department served a warrant at a motel room under Taylor's name at the Budget Inn, a news release said.
Police said they found an illegal gun, which was later reported to be stolen, and cash in the room.
Two other warrants were served at Taylor's primary residence in Sedalia. One pound of methamphetamine was found in a vehicle under Taylor's name at the home, according to the news release.
In all, Sedalia investigators said they seized 1.5 pounds of meth.